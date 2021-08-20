College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns. Christiana — Emma Jackson. Elizabethtown — Haylee Calaman, Chase Ohlson. Ephrata — Blake Billingsley. Honey Brook — Madelyn Donnellan. Lancaster — Lina Le, Juliana Lueders. Lititz — Mengying Shi. Manheim — Kayla Eller, Archie Plant. Morgantown — Ashley Murry. Mount Joy — Gregory Chrysler. Newmanstown — Alexander Heil, Daniel Henry. Pequea — Stephen Daniels. Willow Street — Jordyn Kondras.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.