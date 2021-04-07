College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. They are listed with their hometowns. Christiana — Emma Jackson. Elizabethown — Haylee Calaman, Hayden Calaman, Nicholas Leverentz, Chase Ohlson. Ephrata — Maxine Bodnari. Honey Brook — Madelyn Donnellan. Lancaster — Jessica Fred Torres, Lina Le. Lititz — Mengying Shi. Manheim — Kayla Eller, Archie Plant. Newmanstown — Alexander Heil. Pequea — Stephen Daniels. Willow Street — Jordyn Kondras.

