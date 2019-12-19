There will be only two supervisors voting when the West Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors meets Jan. 6 to reorganize and make appointments.

Supervisors John Keesey and Ed Haas took up the issue again when they discussed the vacant seat Dec. 16.

Unable to come to an agreement on who should be appointed to fill the vacancy created by Barry Edwards’ resignation, the question of who should complete the board is going to Chester County court.

Keesey noted the township received a new application for the position from township Planning Commission member Darren DeVoe. Keesey said he would be willing to support DeVoe if Haas would agree, but the time allowed for an appointment by the remaining supervisors has expired.

“Our clock has run out as supervisors. I said we’d send it to the Court of Common Pleas. That’s what I said at the last meeting and I’m going to stick with that,” Haas said.

A resident suggested the township increase the size of its board from three to five supervisors. In response, Haas said the court would have to be petitioned to make that kind of change.

In other business, the two supervisors promoted part-time township police officer Michael Sasso to full time effective Jan. 1.

Also at the meeting, Keesey and Haas voted to change the board’s morning meetings, normally held at 9:30 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, to 6 p.m., immediately preceding the monthly meeting of the township Planning Commission. The reason for the change is to make the meetings accessible for more people who may be working during the day.