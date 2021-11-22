With this year’s Thanksgiving meal looking to be one of the most expensive yet thanks to high transportation costs, labor shortages and supply shortages.

Several churches and local businesses across central Pennsylvania are offering free meals to those in need.

Here are locations offering free food in Berks, Chester, Dauphin, Lebanon and York counties. If you know of an establishment that is offering free meals, please email reporter Ashley Stalnecker at astalnecker@lnpnews.com:

Berks County

Boyertown Salvation Army

The organization is doing a drive through Thanksgiving meal community worship service and drive through Thanksgiving meal.

409 South Reading Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512

(610) 367-4089

Thursday, Nov. 25 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eligibility: open to all

Conner Kleffel Memorial annual Thanksgiving “Count your blessings” meal

The Leesport Farmers Market is providing a take-home meal for Thanksgiving

213 Gernants Church Rd., Leesport 19533

(610) 926-1307

Wednesday, Nov. 24 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Eligibility: anyone in need, no questions asked

Helping Harvest

Helping Harvest provides referrals to pantries, soup kitchens and meals in the communities. Call for a complete listing of Thanksgiving and Christmas meals

117 Morgan Dr., Reading PA, 19608

(610) 926-5802 ext. 206

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Eligibility: Income below 150% of the federal poverty level

Haymakers

A meal of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, potato filling, sweet potatoes, corn, brussel sprouts, dessert and coffee is included.

709 Walnut St., Reading, 19601

Thursday, Nov. 25 2-6 p.m.

Eligibility: open to all members, call for reservations. Homeless individuals can get a takeout meal.

Hope Rescue Mission

The mission is giving out a free Thanksgiving meal.

645 N. 6th St., Reading, PA, 19601

(610) 375-4224

Thursday, Nov. 25, 12-1 p.m.

Eligibility: open to all

Hopes Table at Hope Lutheran Church

The church is offering a meal and worship.

601 N. Front St., Reading, PA, 19601

(610) 373-5691

Tuesday, Nov. 23 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Eligibility: open to all

Mother of Worlds at Reading Distilling Guild

There will be a hot buffet, live music, clothing and care packages at the event.

503 N. Penn St., Reading, PA, 19601

Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 8-10:30 a.m.

Eligibility: open to all

Opportunity House

The organization is offering a free Thanksgiving meal.

430 N. 2nd St., Reading, PA, 19601

(610) 374-4696 ext 247

Thursday Nov. 25 at 2 p.m.

Eligibility: walk-ins welcome

Salvation Army

A Thanksgiving meal will be distributed.

301 South 5th St., Reading, PA, 19602

(601) 373-5208

Tuesday Nov. 23 at 7:30 a.m.

Eligibility: first come first served, bring a photo ID if possible.







Chester County

Kennett Area Community Service

The food cupboard has frozen turkeys available for those in need.

136 West Cedar St., Kennett Square, PA

(610) 925-3556

Open Tuesdays 12-6 p.m. and Wednesdays 12-7 p.m., not open on Thanksgiving day.

Eligibility: the cupboard serves those living in the Avon Grove, Unionville-Chadds Ford and Kennett Consolidated School District and who have household incomes at or below the Federal Poverty Level.

St. Rocco Church

The church puts together a Thanksgiving basket which includes rice, chicken, beans, sugar and olive oil.

9016 Gap-Newport Pike, Avondale, PA, 19311

(601) 268-3365

Eligibility: those in need must call ahead to inquire about receiving a Thanksgiving basket

Lebanon County

Lebanon Rescue Mission

The mission is offering a free community Thanksgiving meal for take-out only.

1223 Bittner Boulevard, Lebanon, PA, 17046

(717) 273-2301

Thursday, Nov. 25 12-1 p.m.

Eligibility: open to all

Dauphin County

Hershey Food Bank and Community Outreach

The food bank puts together Thanksgiving baskets for those in need.

120 East Derry Rd., Hershey, 17033

(717) 520-3143

Eligibility: available for Hershey and Derry Township residents

York County

Union Lutheran Church

The church is offering hot Thanksgiving meals.

Pickup along 24 South Penn St. at the side of the church (408 West Market St., York, PA, 17401)

(717) 650-2197

Wednesday, Nov. 24 1-6 p.m. or until supplies run out

Eligibility: open to all