Thanksgiving turkey
With this year’s Thanksgiving meal looking to be one of the most expensive yet thanks to high transportation costs, labor shortages and supply shortages.

Several churches and local businesses across central Pennsylvania are offering free meals to those in need. 

Here are locations offering free food in Berks, Chester, Dauphin, Lebanon and York counties. If you know of an establishment that is offering free meals, please email reporter Ashley Stalnecker at astalnecker@lnpnews.com

 

Berks County

Boyertown Salvation Army 

  • The organization is doing a drive through Thanksgiving meal community worship service and drive through Thanksgiving meal. 

  • 409 South Reading Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512

  • (610) 367-4089

  • Thursday, Nov. 25 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

  • Eligibility: open to all 

 

Conner Kleffel Memorial annual Thanksgiving “Count your blessings” meal 

  • The Leesport Farmers Market is providing a take-home meal for Thanksgiving

  • 213 Gernants Church Rd., Leesport 19533

  • (610) 926-1307

  • Wednesday, Nov. 24 5:30-7:30 p.m. 

  • Eligibility: anyone in need, no questions asked 

 

Helping Harvest

  • Helping Harvest provides referrals to pantries, soup kitchens and meals in the communities. Call for a complete listing of Thanksgiving and Christmas meals 

  • 117 Morgan Dr., Reading PA, 19608  

  • (610) 926-5802 ext. 206

  • Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

  • Eligibility: Income below 150% of the federal poverty level 

 

Haymakers 

  • A meal of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, potato filling, sweet potatoes, corn, brussel sprouts, dessert and coffee is included. 

  • 709 Walnut St., Reading, 19601

  • Thursday, Nov. 25 2-6 p.m.

  • Eligibility: open to all members, call for reservations. Homeless individuals can get a takeout meal. 

 

Hope Rescue Mission 

  • The mission is giving out a free Thanksgiving meal. 

  • 645 N. 6th St., Reading, PA, 19601

  • (610) 375-4224

  • Thursday, Nov. 25, 12-1 p.m.

  • Eligibility: open to all 

 

Hopes Table at Hope Lutheran Church

  • The church is offering a meal and worship.

  • 601 N. Front St., Reading, PA, 19601

  • (610) 373-5691

  • Tuesday, Nov. 23 5:30-6:30 p.m.

  • Eligibility: open to all 

 

Mother of Worlds at Reading Distilling Guild 

  • There will be a hot buffet, live music, clothing and care packages at the event. 

  • 503 N. Penn St., Reading, PA, 19601

  • Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 8-10:30 a.m. 

  • Eligibility: open to all 

 

Opportunity House

  • The organization is offering a free Thanksgiving meal. 

  • 430 N. 2nd St., Reading, PA, 19601 

  • (610) 374-4696 ext 247

  • Thursday Nov. 25 at 2 p.m.

  • Eligibility: walk-ins welcome 

 

Salvation Army

  • A Thanksgiving meal will be distributed. 

  • 301 South 5th St., Reading, PA, 19602

  • (601) 373-5208

  • Tuesday Nov. 23 at 7:30 a.m. 

  • Eligibility: first come first served, bring a photo ID if possible. 



Chester County 

Kennett Area Community Service

  • The food cupboard has frozen turkeys available for those in need. 

  • 136 West Cedar St., Kennett Square, PA 

  • (610) 925-3556

  • Open Tuesdays 12-6 p.m. and Wednesdays 12-7 p.m., not open on Thanksgiving day. 

  • Eligibility: the cupboard serves those living in the Avon Grove, Unionville-Chadds Ford and Kennett Consolidated School District and who have household incomes at or below the Federal Poverty Level. 

 

St. Rocco Church 

  • The church puts together a Thanksgiving basket which includes rice, chicken, beans, sugar and olive oil.

  • 9016 Gap-Newport Pike, Avondale, PA, 19311

  • (601) 268-3365

  • Eligibility: those in need must call ahead to inquire about receiving a Thanksgiving basket

 

Lebanon County

Lebanon Rescue Mission

  • The mission is offering a free community Thanksgiving meal for take-out only. 

  • 1223 Bittner Boulevard, Lebanon, PA, 17046 

  • (717) 273-2301

  • Thursday, Nov. 25 12-1 p.m. 

  • Eligibility: open to all 

 

Dauphin County

Hershey Food Bank and Community Outreach

  • The food bank puts together Thanksgiving baskets for those in need. 

  • 120 East Derry Rd., Hershey, 17033 

  • (717) 520-3143

  • Eligibility: available for Hershey and Derry Township residents

 

York County

Union Lutheran Church 

  • The church is offering hot Thanksgiving meals. 

  • Pickup along 24 South Penn St. at the side of the church (408 West Market St., York, PA, 17401) 

  • (717) 650-2197

  • Wednesday, Nov. 24 1-6 p.m. or until supplies run out 

  • Eligibility: open to all

