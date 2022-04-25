When: Leacock Township supervisors meeting, April 18.

What happened: Board Chair Frank Howe shared information on the long-awaited Intercourse Mobility Project to improve sidewalks and intersections, including a timeline with a target completion date as soon as 2023.

Background: County funding for the project three years ago is coming from the Smart Growth Transportation Funding Program. The project will cover improvements to sidewalks and the intersection of routes 340 and 772 in the village of Intercourse. Because these are state-controlled roads, state Department of Transportation regulations and engineering requirements must be followed.

Why it’s important: The village is frequently congested with motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic. According to paperwork provided to Howe, the long-awaited improvements are on track for bids to be awarded in June 2023.

The cost: Grant funding of $1.375 million has been set aside for the project.

What happens next: At this time, the township is not actively involved in the project.

Other happenings: The board noted that improvements to the playground at the township park are almost complete. A new, safer, rubberized surface has been installed at a cost of about $120,000. Funding for the project was taken from the township’s American Rescue Plan Act money.