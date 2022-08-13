John Sly, president of Westwood Fire Company in Valley Township, came to the Aug. 8 Coatesville City Council meeting to ask for financial support for their advanced life support service.

Although Tower Health closed the doors to Brandywine Hospital at the beginning of the year, Tower Direct Medic 93 remained in service providing advanced life support service to the area, including the city of Coatesville. In June, Tower Health announced they would be closing Medic 93 as of Sept. 1.

Starting then, calls to Coatesville will be going to Westwood EMS. Faced with replacing Medic 93, their territory has now grown from 61 square miles to 108 square miles in both Chester and Lancaster counties.

“At this point we don’t really have an option,” Sly said.

Sly reported that Medic 93 responded to 1,190 calls in Coatesville last year. Westwood also responded to over 400 calls in the city in 2021. They expect to now have to deal with 1,500 calls to the city per year.

Sly has been visiting all the municipalities in their new service area asking for financial support to get new units started so that they will be able to provide needed service. In the city, the advanced life support unit typically responds in a chase vehicle to calls that require more complex care than the ambulance crew can provide, such as heart monitor. If needed, the advanced life support provider rides along in the ambulance with his portable equipment.

Sly estimated that it will take $258,000 to start up a new unit. With costs calculated on total assessed property value, Coatesville is being asked to pay $65,000 for the remainder of this year, and the same amount for each year going forward.

Washington Hose Company EMS is planning on upgrading its service to provide advanced life support level care but is not ready yet.

Council expressed concerns about supporting Westwood when Washington Hose is currently working on upgrading to be able to provide advanced life support level service to the city. Council also questioned why the fee would be the same for just the remaining four months of 2022 while the same amount would be an annual fee going forward.

Westwood’s request is expected to be considered at the next meeting, Aug. 22.