The supervisors monthly meeting was held Nov. 22. Normally held on the second Tuesday of each month, the meeting was pushed back due to the elections, and then delayed a second week due to an error in advertising the meeting.

At the elections, voters responded to a referendum by not continuing the open space tax, which is 0.2% of the township’s 1.2% earned income tax.

The tax was originally put in place to pay for the purchase of development rights in order to preserve open areas of the township. At this point, the township is able to retire its existing debt for the preservation program and no new transactions are pending. Although the supervisors have been discussing removing the tax for some time, because it was originally created through a voter referendum it had to be removed through the same process.

This month voters responded 425 to 237 to discontinue the tax.

Although the open space tax will no longer be charged, it is unsure at this time what the supervisors will do with the budget and tax rates for 2023. As of this meeting, the board did not have a proposed budget prepared for consideration.

Under state code, a municipality must approve a proposed budget that is advertised and available for public inspection. A 20-day period is required to allow residents to comment on the budget, which must come up for final approval before the end of the year.

Most townships approve a proposed budget in November followed by a final budget approval in December. In order to meet the time frame, the board will need to hold at least one, and possibly two special meetings before the end of the year. These meeting dates will be posted on the township website.