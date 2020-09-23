West Sadsbury Township residents will vote at the township building during the Nov. 3 election, according to an announcement from the board secretary at the Sept. 22 supervisors meeting, held in person with social distancing.

In the primary election, the West Sadsbury polling place was consolidated with Sadsbury Township north and south precincts at the Pomeroy/Keystone Valley Firehouse due to the pandemic. The polling place is back to its normal location at the West Sadsbury Township municipal building, 6400 N. Moscow Road, Parkesburg.

The township offices will be closed on Election Day.

Information on polling places is available on the Chester County Board of Elections website. “Check before you come to vote,” Supervisor Ed Haas said.

In other business, township emergency management coordinator Scott Kreger requested authorization to purchase additional signs and barricades for emergency road closings. During Tropical Storm Isaias, Kreger discovered there were not enough signs for all of the roads that needed to be closed due to flooding.

After the storm, an inventory was taken and a purchase list prepared. The board approved purchasing new signs and barricades expected to cost about $2,000.