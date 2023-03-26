Residents in West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, will need to wait a bit longer to find out who their new police will be.

The March 14 supervisors meeting agenda mentioned the hiring of a new police chief, but the board tabled that decision until April.

Sgt. Ed Moore has been serving in an acting role as chief since the retirement of David Fiddler at the end of last year. The township advertised the chief position and received three resumes including one from Moore.

Supervisor Ed Haas was prepared to make a motion to appoint Moore to the post of chief, but supervisor John Keesey felt the board needed to interview all applicants before making a decision.

The police force is down to one full-time officer and several part-time officers. The township intends to hire a full-time officer, in addition to the chief position.

Moore suggested the position should be filled from within the department if possible. The board asked Moore to come back to them next month with a recommendation.

In other police matters, the board approved purchasing three-year warranties on seven police body cameras at a cost of $4,515.

“We’re on a regular basis having them damaged during arrests, also the life span of the battery is not good. They’re very costly to fix if you don’t have a warranty,” Moore said.

The board also voted to sell two police cars that have been deemed unsafe.

“Even our mechanic has said he would not put them on the street,” Moore said.

That leaves the department with three vehicles. The supervisors then voted to purchase a new police vehicle at a cost of about $59,000.

The purchase of the car and the body camera warranties will be made from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

In other business, the supervisors voted to direct Zoning Officer William Beers to take action in response to neighbor complaints about the condition of the property at 629 Gap Newport Pike.

“We’ve known about this for years. Nothing’s been done,” Haas said. “This is getting to be embarrassing to the township. We need to get this fixed.”

In response to public comment about residents’ lack of access to the 2023 budget, Haas said he would post the budget on the township website by March 20.

The 2023 budget can now be viewed online at: https://www.westsadsburytwp.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023WestSadsBudget_Revise31823.pdf.

This budget was approved in January with some changes from the initially proposed budget.

