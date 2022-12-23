During their Dec. 13 meeting, West Sadsbury Township supervisors in Chester County approved the preliminary budget for 2023 showing revenues of $1,562,532 and expenses of $1,560,873.

The board’s next meeting is the annual reorganization meeting set for Tuesday, Jan. 3. The state requires that the budget be advertised and available for public inspection for a minimum of 20 days. To meet that time frame, the board will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, specifically for budget approval and setting a new tax rate for the new year.

Major expense categories in the proposed budget include $828,850 for the township police department and $111,080 for roads.

The budget is currently posted on the doors of the West Sadsbury Township building.

Also during the meeting, the board received the retirement resignation of longtime township police chief David Fiddler. The board will be accepting applications and resumes for the position through Jan. 31.