Work will start July 6 on the replacement of the bridge on Lower Valley Road, near Route 41 in West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, supervisors announced during their June 22 meeting.

The state Department of Transportation notified the township that traffic will be further impacted Oct. 1, when the road is limited to one lane over a temporary bridge. The project is scheduled for completion May 21, 2024.

“For the next couple of years, going over there expect delays and backups. It’s also the industrial core of the township so there are going to be impacts on that,” Supervisor Ed Haas said.

The work is being done with federal funding. PennDOT is also planning to upgrade the traffic signal a Route 41 and Lower Valley Road with the possibility of adding a turning lane, but that would be an additional project through PennDOT. That plan is still pending.

In other business, the township is currently working through the paperwork required in order to receive American Rescue Plan Act money. The township is scheduled to receive $260,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. At this point, complete guidelines on how this money can be used have not been issued.

Residents are advised of changes at the Lanchester landfill. There is a new disposal limit of only one TV or computer per household, and the landfill will not accept projection TVs. Anyone bringing items to the landfill must show proof of residence in the landfill’s service area.

According to the notice from the landfill, the change is necessary until further notice due to serious capacity limitations. This service is still free of charge.

The township received a letter from Parkesburg Library, thanking the supervisors for their past support and requesting funding this year. The library would like at least $1 per capita, with $5 per capita recommended.

“Typically we give money to the three libraries in the area: Christiana, Atglen and Parkesburg. We’ll do that at some point in future,” Haas said.

A zoning hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5 on a request to put in a garage and barn at a 1.48-acre property on Strasburg Road. Township regulations provide for horse barns on a minimum of 1.5 acres if approved for a conditional use by the supervisors. They are allowed as a use by right on properties of 2 acres or more.