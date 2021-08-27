Stormwater runoff has damaged the shoulder of Limestone Road in West Sadsbury Township, a semi-rural community along the western boundary of Chester County, and officials are seeking compliance at three properties.

Township supervisors approved a release of escrow in the amount of $12,500 for a property at 610 Limestone Road. This leaves a little over $7,000 in the escrow account to cover remaining stormwater issues if it should become necessary for the township to step in and do the work. There are also buildings on two neighboring lots off Limestone Road that the board says were erected without obtaining building permits.

The supervisors are considering steps to take concerning the two homes built without permits. When asked how a house could be built without the township knowing about it, supervisor Darren Devoe noted there are many isolated areas in the township, and officials sometimes rely on reports from residents.

“You would be surprised at the calls you get and the calls you should but don’t get. It goes both ways,” Devoe said.

The board also heard complaints about speeding on roads in the township.

As a notice to residents, the Chester County Solid Waste Authority is having a used bicycle and sewing machine drive. The event will take place at the CCSWA property, 7224 Division Highway, Narvon, noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 24. Donations will be sent to Thailand, Albania, Tanzania and Guatemala.