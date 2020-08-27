West Sadsbury Park has reopened to the public and the baseball fields will continue to be open for reservations through Oct. 31, supervisors announced Aug. 26.

Because of COVID-19 regulations, the park was closed this spring until Chester County was declared in the green phase.

Unlike prior years, West Sadsbury Township has not placed portable toilets at the park. The township secretary reported receiving a complaint from a party that had reserved the pavilion for a family reunion and did not know there would be no restroom facilities.

The board discussed bringing in a portable toilet until the end of the baseball season but decided against it.

“We take a little bit of a burden from a liability standpoint putting it out there. It opens a can of worms. I don’t think we really want to go down there,” Supervisor Ed Haas said.

The board directed that when reservations are made for the pavilion, residents be informed there will be no toilet facilities on site.

Taking into consideration a list of advisories from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, supervisors decided to research costs for cleaning services to be done at the township building after voting in November.

West Sadsbury supervisors held a conditional use hearing outdoors prior to their regular meeting, allowing more people to attend with social distancing. In a continuation of a hearing started in February, the board granted conditional use for Paul Beiler of 6066 Limeville Road allowing the height of a horse barn to be 29 feet on the 2-acre property.