Chester County’s West Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors named Darren DeVoe chairman, Ed Haas as vice chairman and John Keesey during its Jan. 3 reorganization meeting.

DeVoe returned to his seat after being elected in November to the three-person Board of Supervisors. He has served on the board since 2020 when a Chester County Court of Common Pleas judge appointed him because two remaining board members could not come to agreement on a replacement to fill the opening created by the resignation of Barry Edwards.

Normally a vacancy board decides the appointment in this type of situation, but there was no vacancy board member at that time.

DeVoe was serving on the township Planning Commission but declined to be reappointed this year. Chuck Egan, who was a board alternate, has been appointed to DeVoe’s place, with Deidre Hosier appointed as the new alternate.

Aaron Zook has been appointed to the vacancy board, replacing Robert Hosier who declined to be reappointed.

Supervisors meetings will be held once a month on the second Tuesday, starting at 7:30 p.m. Supervisors will no longer meet twice a month.