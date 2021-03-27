West Sadsbury Township in Chester County will be receiving $247,000 as a part of the latest federal stimulus plan, supervisors announced during their March 23 meeting. Half the money will arrive this year. The total must be used by 2024, but there will be limitations on how the money can be spent.

Emergency planning

The board voted to adopt a new emergency operations plan designed to provide procedures to be followed in the event of a major emergency or disaster to prevent and minimize damage to people and property.

Every two years, the township is required to review its plan to ensure it conforms to county guidelines and make changes if needed. The plan is essentially unchanged.

Hiring

The board has received two applications for the roadmaster position and is still accepting resumes. The position has been vacant for over a month.

“We need to move on that pretty quick,” supervisor Darren Devoe said. “Maybe we could get them in and talk to them before the next meeting. We’re way behind on this.”

In other business, the board awarded a mowing contract to low bidder Ed Snyder Lawn Care in the amount of $9,800 for the season. This covers 8 acres at the township building and park, 3.5 acres at the fire pond and 1.5 acres at the police department building.

Property use

The township will also be getting the baseball fields ready for play with replacement of two breakaway base boxes and regrading of the infield.

The board voted to allow Boy Scout Troop 20 of Atglen to use the Landis Woodland Preserve for monthly meetings this summer as well as occasional overnight camping. They also approved the use of the outdoor stage at the preserve for a dance troop performance. No fees are being charged, but if a portable toilet is needed the organization will be asked to cover the cost.

Child census

Residents are advised that the Octorara School District is conducting a census to determine the number of children — birth to 18 — who reside in the township. Additional information is available on the township website.