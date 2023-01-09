As of Jan. 4, West Sadsbury Township supervisors, of Chester County, have not adopted a final budget for 2023.

The proposed budget was approved Dec. 13 showing revenues of $1,562,532 and expenses of $1,560,873. Because a 20-day period is required for advertising and public inspection, the budget could not come back to the board for final approval until a special meeting set for Jan. 4.

When the meeting was open for public comment, residents and members of the township police department in attendance expressed concerns.

When last year’s budget figures were compared to actual amounts spent through November of last year, there were several line items that were well over budget, leading the board to increase allotments for the new year. In the case of health insurance for police and other township employees, the budget showed a rise from $45,000 in the 2022 budget to $160,000 in the 2023 budget.

While health insurance has increased substantially, when the actual numbers were added again, the total came in under $100,000.

“Apparently we did bad math when we added up this number,” supervisor Chairman Darren Devoe said.

The board decided to continue the meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 to allow time for numbers to be corrected. Items to be looked at before that meeting are health insurance, the actual numbers for police salaries, and moving the roadmaster’s health insurance to its correct category.

If there were increases of more than 10% in the total budget or more than 25% to any one line item, the budget would need to be readvertised. Because these items do not increase the budget, there is no need to readvertise.

The board approved the 2023 tax rate at a special meeting Dec. 29. The new tax rate of 5 mills includes a 1.4-mill fire tax. The tax rate to support the general fund budget has increased from 2.6 mills to a new rate of 3.6 mills.

The total tax levy of 5 mills equates to a burden of $500 for $100,000 of assessed property value.

In other business, the board held its required annual reorganization meeting Jan. 3. Darren Devoe remains chairman of the board of supervisors, with Ed Haas as vice chairman and John Keesey rounding out the three-member board. Board meetings will be held at 7:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.