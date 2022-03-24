West Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors in Chester County met March 14 after postponing an earlier meeting for failing to properly post its meeting agenda online.

The change was necessary because the meeting agenda for March 8 had not been posted 24 hours in advance of the meeting as required by law.

Last year, the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act was amended to require all government boards to post agendas on websites and social media platforms, if the agency has one, to give citizens information about what their elected officials are doing.

An agenda should include all issues to be deliberated on and any planned official action such as votes. Postings are also required at the agency’s offices, meeting site and for the public at the meeting itself.

At the February meeting, Supervisor Ed Haas had advised he would no longer be able to post the agendas on the township website. Supervisor Darren Devoe volunteered to take over the job, but it was unclear to him when the change would be made.

“I will get with Ed and get this worked out. I didn’t know I was expected to do it this month,” Devoe said.

During the March 14 meeting, the board revisited proposal to eliminate the open space tax, an issue supervisors discussed last year.

At this time there is enough money accumulated in the account to pay off the original loan used for the purchase of development rights to preserve township farmland. No purchases have been made since 2013, leaving revenues to accumulate.

Because the open space ordinance was originally approved by a voter referendum, it must be removed by a referendum. The earliest it could be placed on the ballot is November.

Supervisor John Keesey said he hesitates to drop the open space program if it is possible to preserve additional ground. “As much as I’d like to see it (the tax) gone, I’d like to see another farm saved,” he said.

During the road report, it was noted that the township is taking a new approach to potholes this year. Instead of simply filling the hole, the road crew is now cutting out the area around the hole down to the base, making sure there is enough base material, then filling and tamping the patch material. This method should make a better patch, but the township does not have the equipment to do the work.

This month the road crew rented a concrete saw, a cart to support it and a rotary hammer drill. They would like to purchase all three, but at this time there are no concrete saws in stock for sale.

The township has been planning repairs to Line Road, but at this point the pipe for the work has not been available. Price estimates are being obtained for paving of Moscow and Quarry roads.

In other business, International Paper was granted conditional approval for land development with the provision the company must satisfy all of the items in the township engineer’s plan review letter.

An outstanding item to resolve is the poor condition of a pipe along Lower Valley Road at the International Paper site, but it is unclear if responsibility for the pipe repair/replacement should be the landowner or covered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

In another matter, officials announced the rental fee for the baseball fields is going from $600 to $650 per season for one weekday a team wishes to reserve a field. Also, pavilion rentals are increasing by $20 and the conference room rental will now be $100 per day.

In personnel matters, the board appointed Merv Engle to fill a vacancy on the township Zoning Hearing Board. The supervisors also appointed Bob Hosier to serve as an alternate.