West Sadsbury Township supervisors approved a $1.3 million budget for 2022 that includes a property tax hike of 1.1 mills.

The new millage rate of 2.6 mills combines with the existing fire tax millage rate of 1.4 mills for total taxation of 4 mills. That means township residents will pay $4 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

This is the first tax increase residents have seen since the fire tax was enacted several years ago.

“I don’t think anybody wants to see the tax rate go up,” supervisor Ed Haas said.

The board of supervisors had discussed eliminating the open space tax, which is .2% of the 1.2% earned income tax. The township has saved enough through this tax to pay off its outstanding loan for the purchase of development rights, but because the open space tax was approved through a referendum, there also must be a voter referendum to end it. Any money remaining in the account could be restricted for use in other open space purchases or maintenance.

One of the supervisors’ goals for the coming year is to make much-needed improvements to township roads.

The township is transferring $150,000 from its capital reserves into the 2020 budget, which shows $1,335,466 in income for $1,308,240 in expenses, leaving a surplus of $27,226.