The West Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors adopted a preliminary budget for 2021 at its Nov. 24 meeting.

After going through the budget line by line at their Nov. 5 meeting, the supervisors arrived at a preliminary budget that is very close to the current year. The budget estimates general fund revenues at about $1.1 million and total expenses at slightly less for a net income of $1,558.

No increase in the 1.5 mill township real estate tax is anticipated. However, the new budget does include an increase in the fire protection tax, bringing it up from the current 1.1 mills to 1.4 mills. This will generate about $195,000. After deducting the commission paid to the tax collector, the township expects to net $180,000 to cover the $175,000 the township has contracted for fire and EMS coverage from the Keystone Valley Fire Company.

When combined, the total tax rate for property owners in West Sadsbury will increase from the current 2.6 mills to 2.9 mills for 2021.

The budget also calls for a 1.5% tax rate increase for businesses in the police protection district. This covers stores in the Walmart shopping center and corporate centers. This assessment is expected to bring in about $76,000 next year.

The budget is available for inspection in person at the township building during regular office hours and on the township website prior to final adoption at a special meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 28 .

In other business, the township offices will be closed Fridays in December as well as Dec. 24, 25, and 31.

