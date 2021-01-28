West Sadsbury Township supervisors approved a request from the Chester County Board of Elections to use the township building as a polling place for this year’s primary election on May 18 and the general election on Nov 2 at their Jan. 26 meeting, which was held at the township building with masks required and social distancing.

The board hopes the county will agree to cover the cost of deep cleaning of the building.

“I think we’re going to have to do it either way, but we should request they pay the cleaning fee,” Supervisor Darren Devoe said.

The board also approved a request to use the building from the Republican Committee, with the condition that the cleaning fees be covered.

As spring approaches, the township will be considering 2021 pavilion rental fees and requests to use the baseball field. These items as well as bids for mowing the fields at the park will be taken up again in February.

In other business, the supervisors approved a resolution for the Central and Western Chester County Industrial Development Authority. The authority was formed many years ago by West Sadsbury, and even though it is larger and can include properties outside the township, the supervisors are sometimes called upon to approve projects. This includes Next Generation Farmer projects that help with the purchase of farm properties.

The authority determined the application of Kevin and Rosalie Lauver qualifies for a tax-exempt loan of $552,000, the maximum for this program. Loans are made through private lenders, but because they qualify for tax-free status, the interest rates are generally lower.

This was the first meeting of the board since its annual reorganization meeting Jan. 4.

At that time, Devoe was named chairman, replacing Ed Haas, who is now vice chairman. John Keesey rounds out the three-person board. Robert Hosier was named to the Vacancy Board.

The board of supervisors meets at 7:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month and at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday, followed by the township planning commission meeting at 7:30.

The township office will be closed Fridays for the year.

