After the West Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors meeting for April 14 was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions, supervisors have planned to make adjustments for the next meetings.

The April 29 supervisors meeting and the monthly planning commission meetings will be held but will not be open to the public due to social distancing requirements. The meetings will be recorded and audio files posted on the township website.

Residents with questions for the supervisors or planning commission are asked to submit them in writing in advance by dropping off sealed envelopes in a box at the entrance to the township building in Chester County. Questions must be submitted by April 28 during regular office hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The building is closed to the public, but normal operations continue.