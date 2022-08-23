During the Aug. 9 West Sadsbury Township meeting in Chester County, the board of supervisors approved a three-year contract with the township police department, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022.

The new contract, which runs to Dec. 31, 2024, was reached through arbitration, agreed upon by both the township and the police. The contract provides full-time officers with a 3.9% salary increase each year. The department currently has five full-time officers, including the chief.

Road repairs

During the public comment portion of the meeting, the board heard complaints about the condition of some of the township roads, particularly Quarry Road.

Chairman Darren DeVoe indicated that he would have the road crew fill potholes with cold patch to take care of the immediate situation on Quarry Road, but cold patch is not a long-term repair.

Early this year, the township ordered a piece of equipment that recycles road millings with new material to efficiently do long-lasting road repairs. Although the machine was expected to arrive in May, that has been delayed, and at this time is not expected until September.

The township has also looked into the possibility of contracting for paving but have found that paving companies in the area are all booked through the rest of the year.