As one of the first items on their July 27 agenda, West Sadsbury supervisors voted to authorize the township Planning Commission to collaborate with Chester County Planning Commission in updating a comprehensive plan.

The township’s current comprehensive plan was written in 1994 and does not include the development that has gone on in the township over recent years such as the Walmart shopping center.

“Obviously 1994 West Sadsbury and 2021 West Sadsbury are not the same thing,” Supervisor Ed Haas said.

Rewriting the document is a major project with an expected cost of $62,000. Chester County is offering a 40% discount to be a partner in the project. The county has assisted other municipalities with comprehensive plan revisions. The assistance would reduce the township’s cost to $37,000.

In other business, the township is directing its zoning officer to check violations at the Elmer King property on Lower Valley Road where a giant water slide has been built without a permit. A cease and desist order may be issued. There also may be state Department of Environmental Protection violations regarding the wetlands on the property, officials said.

Supervisors also approved the hiring of a new part-time police officer. They also approved spending $2,700 for two replacement computers for the police department — well within the $4,000 budgeted for this year.