The July 11 board of supervisors meeting began with the swearing in of new police Chief Ed Moore. Moore replaces Luke Fidler, who retired at the end of last year. Also sworn in were two new full-time officers — Nicole Delikat and Paul McCullough.

Later in the meeting, the board accepted letters of resignation from part-time police officers Gerald Cavanaugh and Joseph O’Keefe.

The board was asked about the release of escrow on a property in a subdivision that was sold prior to the release of escrow to the developer. Since the purchase, the new homeowner has made changes that are in violation of zoning regulations, so the lot in no longer in compliance.

Even though the escrow arrangement is between the township and the developer, the money will not be released, because the lot is not in compliance. Violations include — changes to swales, a fence and shed erected without permits, a shed in the front setback area and the keeping of livestock.

The board will meet with the zoning officer to discuss how to proceed.

“This is going to end up in a legal situation at some point,” said Supervisor Ed Haas. “(The developer) would like their money back, and the township would like the violations cleaned up.”

There was also discussion of how to enforce provisions in the latest stormwater management ordinance that requires pet waste to be cleaned up on public property or property other than the pet owner’s. The rule is limited to pets, which are defined as animals kept for companionship or amusement. It does not apply to manure from horse-drawn vehicles.

A public hearing will be held June 19 on the request to transfer a liquor license from Buca Restaurants Inc., at 300 Main St., Exton, to the Wawa at 3711 West Lincoln Highway, in the township. The applicant is expected to provide information on the request, and township residents may make comments or ask questions.