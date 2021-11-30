During their Nov. 23 meeting, the West Sadsbury supervisors agreed to pay off their existing open space account loan of about $407,000.

The open space account was established after a voter referendum several years ago. It authorized the township to borrow money to cover the purchase of development rights for open space preservation. Funds to pay off the loan are coming from money accumulated in an account specifically designated for open space tax money.

At the inception of the program, loans were taken to cover purchases, but now that the loan is being repaid, the supervisors believe they can drop the line item earmarked for open space.

This does not mean that residents will see a decrease in their overall tax bill.

At this point, the supervisors do not have a draft of the 2022 township budget ready but intend to schedule work sessions in upcoming days to work out the budget. Even at this point, it appears that a tax increase will be needed. By dropping the open space allocation, that money can be used elsewhere to help defray the tax impact to residents.

Before the change is factored into the new budget, the board is checking with the township solicitor to be sure this does not violate the terms of the original referendum.

The current township tax rate totals 2.5 mills — 1.5 mills for the municipality and 1.4 mills Fire Tax, which is used exclusively for the township’s obligation to the Keystone Valley Fire Department.

The township must adopt a preliminary budget that will then be open for public inspection prior to final approval before the end of the year.

The township is working to find a property where they can execute a municipal separate storm sewer system (MS4) stormwater project such as a stream bank restoration. There are a few possible locations that have been identified at this point, but property owners need to be contacted to determine if they are interested in having the work done,

The municipal separate storm sewer system is a state Department of Environmental Protection program which requires municipalities to reduce pollution or sediments going into watersheds through stormwater. The program requires the township to show it is working to reduce runoff.

“We’re trying to find a project that won’t be catastrophic to the township in cost,” Supervisor Ed Haas said.

The supervisors hope funds from the American Rescue Plan Act can be used toward the cost of the project.

In other business, the board authorized repair and repaving of a damaged section of Limestone Road at a cost of about $9,300. Long’s Asphalt was the low quote for the milling and repaving that they hope can be done this yea