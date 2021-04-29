West Sadsbury Township supervisors decided to change their second monthly meeting to a morning work session, beginning at 8 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month. Regular meetings will remain at 7:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.

For many years, the board held a morning meeting each month, characterized as a work session. That was changed to an evening time slot about three years ago in order to make the meetings easier to attend for residents who work during the day. The expected increase in attendance has not happened.

“It’s effectively become a second township meeting, which was not its intent,” supervisor Ed Haas said.

Haas suggested going to just one meeting per month, but supervisors John Keesey and Darren Devoe preferred a second meeting to give time for more extensive discussion.

The board heard a report from new roadster Jason Champion, who started work at the township April 3. He has been repairing township roads and servicing equipment. He expects to begin roadbank mowing April 28.

As a part of its municipal separate storm sewer system program, the township is required to identify and address areas where pollutants are entering local waterways. These include eroded stream banks and drainage ditches. Residents with properties that would benefit from restoration projects are asked to contact the township office for additional information.