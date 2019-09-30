Supervisor John Keesey expressed opposition to changing the monthly supervisors work session to an evening meeting. He was responding at the board’s Sept. 24 meeting to an issue discussed briefly at their meeting in August.

The township holds their regular supervisors meeting at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month with a second meeting at 9:30 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday.

Supervisor Ed Haas said in August that an evening meeting would be better suited to his work schedule.

But Keesey said at the September morning meeting that these sessions are typically short, dealing primarily with routine business such as paying bills. “We're much more productive. It benefits the township,” he said.

Supervisor Barry Edwards agreed, but said controversial issues should remain at the evening meeting.

Haas said if the board keeps the morning start times, it would better suit his work schedule if they were moved to 8:30 a.m.

The board also heard solicitor's comments on proposed zoning ordinance changes. One revision to new regulations for an accessory dwelling unit shortens the usage to “family,” which is defined elsewhere. The version proposed by the township planning commission defined family in this case as related by blood or marriage. That definition may not satisfy the requirements of the Fair Housing Act.

The supervisors agreed to the change, noting that the intent of the ordinance change is to prevent the accessory dwelling from becoming a rental unit.

The zoning ordinance amendments will be considered at a public hearing at the supervisors' Nov. 12 meeting. No changes to the keeping of livestock are included in this round of ordinance revisions.

