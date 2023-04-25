At their April 11 meeting, West Sadsbury supervisors hired Ed Moore as the new police chief. Sgt. Moore was the highest-ranking officer when longtime Chief David Fiddler retired at the end of last year. Moore took on the duties of acting chief while the position was advertised.

In other business, supervisors of the Chester County municipality discussed bookkeeping, an upcoming planning workshop and buggies on residential roads.

Supervisors were concerned about how some items are appearing in the budget and in monthly reports. The standard budget line items do not always have clear places for every item, or the options as to where they could be placed may vary. The board indicated they would have a meeting with the bookkeeper to clarify issues.

On Wednesday, May 24, the board will host a comprehensive plan workshop at the township building 6–8 p.m. The event is an open house format, giving people a chance to speak with county planners who are assisting the township planning commission and supervisors in preparing the new plan. There is also a survey available online on the township website and in print at the township office.

“They’re looking to collect some information as to what you want to see in the township,” Supervisor Ed Haas said. “It’s a public workshop. Come in and have your voice heard.”

This is the first revision to the comprehensive plan since 1992. The plan lays the foundation for the township’s zoning ordinances.

In a letter, resident on Walnut Drive asked for signs in the Woodland View area prohibiting buggy traffic. The resident argued buggy-drivers should not use the subdivision’s roads while traveling between Route 30 and Black Horse Road if they aren’t residents, and animal waste left behind is offensive.

“In my opinion, they are all township roads and they are open to everyone,” Chair Darren Devoe said.