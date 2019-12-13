The makeup of the West Sadsbury Board of Supervisors remains at just two members as of the Dec. 10 township meeting.

The board was unable to agree on a replacement for Barry Edwards, who resigned due to health reasons in November, so the issue is going to the Chester County Court of Common Pleas.

Normally, this situation would be resolved by the township’s vacancy board — one citizen appointed to the board each year. In this case, West Sadsbury does not have anyone appointed to the vacancy board.

In November, Supervisor John Keesey nominated former Supervisor James Landis to replace Edwards, but Supervisor Ed Haas did not second that nomination, halting the process at that point.

Letters of interest for the position were sought, and Landis submitted his resume along with two other applicants — Daniel Bush and Charles Kauffman. All three candidates were invited to a special public meeting Dec. 4, where they answered questions. No decision on an appointment was made at that time.

At the Dec. 10 meeting, Keesey nominated Kauffman to fill the vacancy. Keesey explained his support of Kauffman as a way to see that all viewpoints in the township are represented on the board, with Kauffman bringing a farmer’s perspective to the table.

“I’m a firm believer that it should be three different opinions come that come together and compromise. Then the township is fully represented,” Keesey said.

Again, Haas did not second the nomination. After a short executive session with the township solicitor, the board returned and Haas announced the decision would be going to the court.

In other business, the board adopted the final version of the 2020 budget as previously advertised. The budget shows income of $1.08 million and expenses of $1.13 million. A $47,159 deficit will be made up from savings in the township’s fund balance with no increase in real estate taxes which remains at 2.6 mills, or $260 for every $100,000 in assessed value.

