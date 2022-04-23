West Sadsbury Township supervisors approved spending $53,000 for a Falcon asphalt recycling machine for the roads department.

The machine takes leftover asphalt, chucks and millings and creates a hot mix that can be used on site for repair of potholes. Supervisor John Keesey saw a demonstration on the machine in action and supported the purchase. Using the hot recycled material should create better and longer-lasting patches for potholes than the conventional cold patch material.

In other business at the April 12 meeting, the board reviewed an email from Kailey Underhill, field organizer for Pennenvironment, asking the township to consider wildlife pathways during the subdivision and land development process.

The idea is to ensure that existing pathways for native animals are retained if possible when a tract is developed.

The supervisors considered the information but did not take any action.

It was also acknowledged action will be needed soon if the township wishes to place an item on the November ballot to remove the local Open Space Tax.

Over recent months, the board has discussed eliminating the tax now that loans to cover the cost of preserving properties have been paid off. Because the tax was put in place through a voter referendum it must be removed in the same way. It is too late to have the measure placed on the primary ballot, and an ordinance must be passed before it can be put on the ballot for the November election.