When the West Sadsbury Township supervisors met Jan 28, they came a little closer to filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Supervisor Barry Edwards in November.
After interviewing three candidates for the position in December, the two remaining supervisors could not agree on a replacement for Edwards. Normally the question would then be resolved by the township’s Vacancy Board, but that position also is vacant.
Supervisor Ed Haas directed the question to go to Chester County Court, but to start that process the supervisors need to send a petition naming candidates for the position. Up to this meeting, Haas and supervisor John Keesey could not agree whether to enter the names of the three candidates from the interview, or to add fourth candidate Darren DeVoe, who had applied for the position but missed the application deadline.
Toward the end of the contentious meeting, Haas and Keesey shook hands on sending all four names to the court for consideration.
“For the sake of the township and to get this done and to stop the rumor mongering that’s going around, let’s do it,” Haas said.
The petition will go to court with the names of Dan Bush, Charles Kauffman, Jim Landis and DeVoe. It will be up to the judge to select the new supervisor.
Haas and Keesey are at odds on other issues, including the position of roadmaster.
Earlier this month, roadmaster Tim Nichols damaged a tire on a township mower while backing a loader into the garage. Nichols has offered to pay the cost of repairs. Haas says Nichols gave him a verbal resignation, which he accepted, but Keesey presented an email that indicated Nichols would like to continue at the job.
Without agreement of the two supervisors, they could not accept the resignation, and if they could, they might not agree on a replacement.
In other business, the board reminded residents the township building will be closed on Fridays during February.