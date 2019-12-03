During the Tuesday, Nov. 26, township meeting, supervisors Vice Chairman Ed Haas and Supervisor John Keesey set a meeting date to interview candidates to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Chairman Barry Edwards.

Edwards submitted his resignation because of health reasons after the November election, where Keesey was reelected to the board.

The public meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec 4, will allow the supervisors to interview three applicants for the position — Daniel Bush, Charles Kauffman and James Landis. All three have submitted resumes for the position. The public also will have a chance to ask questions at the meeting.

The supervisors may take action on the appointment, but if the two do not agree, procedures call for the decision to be made by the township’s Vacancy Board, however there is currently no one in that position. The issue then would be sent to the Court of Common Pleas for an appointment to be made.

The board has approved its preliminary budget for 2020 after multiple meetings to close the gap between revenues and expenses. The budget shows total income of $1,081,125 and expenses of $1,128,284. No tax increase is being sought, with the township making up the difference of $47,000 from its reserve fund balance.

Township residents pay a 1.1-mill fire tax and 1.5-mill municipal tax. The combined 2.6-mill rate means the owner of a $100,000 home will pay $260.

The budget is available for review at the township office and online at westsadsburytwp.org. The budget will be up for final adoption in December.

