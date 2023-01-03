West Sadsbury Township supervisors in Chester County held a special meeting Dec. 29 to set the township tax rates for the coming year. Residents will see a one mill increase in their tax bill in 2023. Supervisor Ed Haas voted against the tax increase, saying he had promised to not increase taxes this year.

“I told everybody I wasn’t going to raise taxes on them so I have to vote no,” Haas said.

The 2022 tax rate of 4 mills is composed of 2.6 mills to support the township’s general fund plus 1.4 mills in a fire tax that is specifically dedicated to the Keystone Valley Fire Department for fire protection and basic life support/ambulance services.

The new rate of 5 mills keeps the fire tax at 1.4 mills while increasing the general fund tax to 3.6 mills. Advanced life support services are not included in this tax and instead appear in the general fund budget as a $38,693 line-item expense.

The proposed township budget for 2023 was approved at the board’s Dec. 13 meeting showing revenues of $1,562,532 and expenses of $1,560,873. The state requires that the proposed budget be advertised for 20 days and be available for public review and comment. To meet that requirement, the 2023 budget will not come up for final adoption until a special meeting Jan. 4.

The board also voted to repeal the open space tax effective Jan. 1. In the November election, a majority of residents voted to eliminate the open space tax. The 0.2% open space tax has been a part of the municipality’s personal income tax in addition to a 0.5% tax for the municipality. This drops the township’s portion of this tax from 0.7% to 0.5%.

The township has the funds available to pay off the debt incurred during their open space purchases but will not do so before May 2023 to avoid a pre-payment penalty.