Restrictions on social gatherings because of COVID-19 have caused officials in West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, to close their government meetings to the public, along with the ballfields and a pavilion at the township park.

During the April 29 meeting, supervisors said refunds are being issued for those who had already paid for township facility reservations. The park, pavilion and ballfields have already been reserved for the local Amish community’s celebration of Ascension Day, May 21, but supervisors are uncertain if restrictions on outdoor events will be lifted by then.

“I don’t know if we can reopen them without something from the stat saying we can reopen them,” Supervisor Ed Haas said. “I imagine all the places around here would be in the same boat.”

Also, the township has canceled its bulk trash day with hopes of rescheduling when restrictions are dropped.

How they met

Supervisors met April 29 at a meeting without live public participation, but residents could submit questions in advance by dropping them off at the township office in a sealed envelope. A recording of the meeting was made available as an audio file on the township website.

Many other local governments are offering online meetings so officials and members of the public can participate remotely and maintain social distancing during the pandemic.