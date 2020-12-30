West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, supervisors approved the 2021 budget at a brief special meeting on Dec. 29.

There were no changes to the preliminary version of the budget, which had been approved and advertised in November.

The budget estimates general fund revenues at about $1.1 million and total expenses at slightly less for a net income of $1,558.

General fund expenses are very similar to the 2020 budget, with no increase to the township’s base real estate tax of 1.5 mills. There is, however, an increase in the fire protection tax, which is going up from 1.1 mills to 1.4 mills. The increase will generate enough to cover the $175,000 contracted for fire and EMS coverage from the Keystone Valley Fire Company.

Overall, West Sadsbury property owners will pay 2.9 mills in 2021, up from the current total millage of 2.6.

The special meeting was limited to budget adoption only. A week earlier, at the Dec. 22 township meeting, the board heard complaints about the quality of road clearing during the recent snowstorm.

The township currently employs one road worker/road master. For this snow clearing and salting, two plow drivers were brought in on an emergency basis at $20 per hour. Unfamiliar with the township roads, the drivers did not get to every road on the first day, and were unaware of problem spots such as Swann Road, where there is heavy drifting.

“What happened for the snow plowing this time cannot happen again,” Supervisor Ed Haas said. “Frankly it’s not good enough.”

The board has been discussing hiring additional road workers, but has not yet done so. That item is expected to be discussed again in January.

