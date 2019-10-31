West Sadsbury Township supervisors are struggling with the difficult choice of raising taxes, cutting services or continuing to draw from reserves to make the 2020 budget balance.

The supervisors of this Chester County community have continued their budget meeting through three evenings so far, and have scheduled a fourth session at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, ahead of their regularly scheduled monthly meeting that evening at 7:30 p.m.

As of their third meeting, Oct. 29, after a series of revisions, expected revenues total $1.14 million, while expenses for the coming year come to $1.15 million.

The gap is actually much larger. Last year, the supervisors used $95,800 from township reserve funds to balance the budget, and $95,000 from reserves is included in the 2020 draft budget as well.

“The question is, how do we make it up this year? Do you cut $100,000 or raise taxes?” Supervisor Barry Edwards said.

The township’s biggest expense area is police services. The new budget calls for adding a fifth full-time officer and removing a part-time police officer, as well as purchasing a new police vehicle. The vehicle purchase is now being pushed back to the end of the year to save about $9,500 in 2020.

Supervisors discussed options, including a tax increase that could be as much as 0.7 mills, the amount needed to generate an additional $100,000 in tax revenue. A smaller tax increase, along with a smaller amount taken from reserves is another option they are considering, Another option is to eliminate township police shifts on weekends for a savings of about $63,000.

Also discussed was the sale of the 3-acre, township-owned fire pond property on Lincoln Highway near North Black Horse Road. The supervisors made it clear that if the land is sold, the funds would be used to bolster savings, not to close the budget gap.

Current township taxes in West Sadsbury are 1.5 mills, plus 1.1 mills for fire tax, for a total of 2.6 mills. The last tax increase was made about 10 years ago. The supervisors are required to approve a proposed budget in November with a final approval before the end of the year.

