West Sadsbury Township has canceled the concert scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24, at the township park. It had been planned in place of the Lanchester Fiddlers’ Picnic, which was discontinued this year.

“We didn’t think we had the personnel and time to put on a first-time event for this year,” Chairman Barry Edwards said at the Tuesday, Aug. 13, supervisors meeting. “Maybe we’ll try again next year,”

West Sadsbury has held the Fiddlers’ Picnic at the township’s Landis Woodland Preserve since 2012, but decided this spring to end that tradition, as the event was seeing declining attendance and increased costs

Instead, the board made an effort to organize a free concert for residents at the township park beside the township building. Negotiations with a band went back and forth for about three months, without success. Also, some personnel changes in the township have created a temporary staffing shortage.

Edwards reported that the planning commission has been working on possible revisions to the zoning and subdivision ordinances, and hopes they will be ready shortly. A major issue is limitations against keeping livestock on smaller lots. Amish residents, in particular, have been asking for fewer limitations on the lot size needed for their carriage horses and other animals.

While the planning commission has not come to agreement on any changes to livestock limits yet, it is proposing a change in the zoning districts for two small areas, from residential low density to ag.

These residential spots are near the intersection of Lineville and Black Horse roads and in the Amy Drive area. In both cases, the residential locations are surrounded by agricultural properties. Depending on how the ordinance is revised, this could assist with allowing livestock to be kept at homes in these areas. But the issue would still exist across the rest of the municipality.

In other business, the board approved hiring George Dixon as a road crew member. Tim Nichols was hired as the township’s new road master last month.

The township will open bids Sept. 10 for paving of Newlin Road, a project that is expected to cost around $30,000. They are also contacting the state Department of Transportation about a deep bump on Strasburg Road west of Swann Road where the state repaired a collapsed drain pipe. After the repair was made, the patched area of the road sunk, creating a hazard for motorists.

Sue Walker, district director for U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan’s office, was present with information, and to answer questions from the public and the board. The supervisors asked if there is a way to get relief from Department of Environmental Protection mandates for municipalities in the Chesapeake Bay basin.

Walker told the board that she has heard similar requests in other municipalities and will see if the issue can be addressed with multiple townships. “It sounds like a bigger issue,” she said.

During public comment the board was asked to consider changing its fourth Tuesday of the month, 9:30 a.m. sessions, as they are difficult for working residents to attend. The board is seriously considering that issue, and may do so next year, but because the work sessions have already been advertised for 2019, no change will be made for the rest of this year.

