When: West Lampeter supervisors meeting, June 12.

What happened: The board held a hearing after homeowner challenged multiple property maintenance code violations at 1102 Willow Street Pike. The homeowner, Immo Sulyok, did not appear at the hearing, despite filing the appeal May 30. The hearing proceeded without him because the township board and staff paid for legal representation to be present.

Background: The township issued a notice of violations to Sulyok on May 19. The violations include unsafe structures (referring to the fallen chimney and hole in the roof), placard removal (the notice of violations appears to have been removed by Sulyok, according to township zoning officer Kim Yepremian), prohibited occupancy and more.

No attempt to address violations: Sulyok had until June 2 to correct violations. Michele Neckermann, another township zoning officer, said, “No permit has come into the township” to address the issues with the home.

Not the first violation: Yepremian said, “Between 2016 and this year, there’s been quite a few notices of violation, but they actually go back to 2008.” She said previous violation notices included issues of exterior maintenance and premise identification. After going to court, various solutions came about for the prior issues. This is the first violation involving the roof.

What’s next for the home: The board carried a motion to uphold the violations and proceed with enforcement through the district magistrate, which could include removal of the occupant. According to the notice of violation, Sulyok could be charged up to $1,000 plus prosecution costs per violation per day.

Other business: Township Public Works Supervisor Sean Alexander shared that, upon a review of a series of curves on Morningside Drive, the township will proceed with implementing increased signage and road markings as the first phase of increased safety measures. Residents in April came forward to address safety concerns due to multiple accidents on Morningside Drive. If the first phase of methods don’t make a substantial improvement in the safety of the road, the township will proceed with additional measures, such as rumble strips.

Next meeting: Supervisors will meet again on July 10.