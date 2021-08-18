When: West Lampeter Township supervisors meeting Aug. 9, in person.

What happened: Township supervisors expressed concern with amending zoning regulations for Parkside, a proposed housing development behind the township building, adjacent to Village Park and the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA. After discussion, the board declined to amend the zoning ordinance as suggested; they also requested revised plans include two access roads into the development instead of three.

Background: Attorney Dwight Yoder with Gibbel, Kraybill and Hess and architect William Swiernik of David Miller Associates showed schematics of apartments, townhouses, duplexes and single-family homes. The project, conceived more than a decade ago, falls in a residential village zone. On behalf of Dan Metzler and Rob Hess of Metzler Homebuilders, Yoder asked supervisors to amend the rules to allow for increased housing density and a reduction of green space when land is next to a park. In lieu of green space, the developer would pay a fee for the fair market value of the land that would have been used and use that fee to improve parks. Less open space would allow the developer to build more units.

Quotable: Yoder called it a win for all involved. “We think this is a really good mix of bringing in some apartments which are desperately needed in Lancaster County. … It maximizes the use of property; it maximizes all the infrastructure the township has already invested in, and it uses this land really wisely.”

Response: Supervisor Geoff Beers said the zone allows different development options for builders. He objected to a density increase, the traffic flow through the Y driveway, and the focus on improving parks. “We can’t just look at it from a parks perspective. We have to look at it more globally, across the infrastructure, across the village, across the people that live in that area of the village.”

Backyard burning: Director of Community Development Amanda Hickman presented a draft ordinance for open burning as a result of a plea from Willow Valley residents at the July meeting. The ordinance specifies what cannot be burned. It provides more leeway for officials to enter a property to inspect fires and imposes a $500 fine for violations.

Trash collection: Supervisors approved again bidding the contract with Penn Waste for trash pickup. Officials considered allowing residents to choose their own trash hauler, but that option won’t be pursued this year.