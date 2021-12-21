When: West Lampeter Township supervisors meeting Dec. 13.

What happened: Township supervisors unanimously passed the 2022 budget, balanced with expected revenues of $7.84 million, expenditures of $7.84 million and no tax rate increase.

Background: The current tax rate is 1.15 mills per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The median assessed value of a home is $252,700 according to 2019 data, which would result in a $290.60 tax bill.

Projects: Major improvements to the intersection of Long Rifle and Gypsy Hill roads are expected to cost $1.7 million with a $700,000 grant to offset costs. Another project is new fencing for the township complex with secure gate access on the police side of the building.

Community support: Ambulance service Lancaster EMS will receive its requested $58,690. Contribution to the Lancaster County Library is $7,500 and to the Strasburg-Heisler Library is $12,500.

Pandemic funds: Supervisors plan to direct federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan toward stormwater needs, though official action hasn’t occurred yet. Stormwater improvements include Groff Farm, GR Mitchell, Candlestick Square, Heatherfield and Hayward Heath areas. American Rescue Plan allocation for 2021 is $834,717; the same amount is expected in 2022. A portion of those funds will replace revenue lost because of the pandemic.

Vision 2040: Supervisors heard from consultant Lauren Good with Wallace Montgomery about the county’s comprehensive plan, Vision 2040. The 111-page draft outlines growth and development for the next 20 years. In consultation with residents, county officials and the previous 2003 plan, supervisors analyzed existing conditions and produced a plan that includes their vision of the future and measurable strategies to get there.

Next steps: Referencing the comprehensive plan, Supervisor Randy Moyer mentioned easements along the Conestoga that exist but aren’t documented. He said when properties border a creek, developers provided an easement for the eventual creation of a trail system. Community Development Director Amanda Hickman said she would add a layer to park land maps that designate easement locations. Prior to a required public hearing planned for Feb. 14, the plan will be finalized and shared with county and neighboring municipal officials.