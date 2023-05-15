When: West Lampeter Twp. Supervisors meeting, May 8.

What happened: Township Manager Dee Dee McGuire notified the board of an upcoming bridge and road closure on Lime Valley Road near Pequea Lane, which straddles the West Lampeter and Strasburg township line.

Closure dates: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation expects to close the bridge and roadway for the extent of the rehabilitation project from May 22 to mid-November. Drivers will be rerouted with a detour.

Central booking facility: West Lampeter police Chief Brian Wiczkowski informed the board that he and other police officers on a subcommittee of the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association are pushing for a central booking facility in the new prison, which is slated to be complete in 2026.

What it means: Wiczkowski says having a central booking facility in the new prison, which will be located along the Conestoga River in Lancaster Township, would increase the efficiency of police departments across the county. Currently, all police officers in the county must bring individuals who are arrested back to their home police department to process them. For small departments, this limits police who are available to respond to calls.

Quotable: “This is a terrible system we have in the county,” Wiczkowski said, adding that a central booking facility in the new prison would allow police to drop off individuals they arrest at the county prison before returning to their home jurisdiction.

Financial impact: While the cost of a central booking facility in the prison is unclear, Wiczkowski said the upfront cost would balance out in the long term. The increased efficiency would mean police would have greater capacity to serve warrants, which would bring in revenue. Currently, there are 40,000 to 60,000 unserved warrants in the county, he said.

Memorial: The Lampeter-Strasburg High School girls lacrosse team presented a check for $3,000 to the West Lampeter Township Community Foundation in honor of the memory of Scott Kimmel.

Kimmel’s legacy: Kimmel, who passed away suddenly in January, was an integral member of the community and had a passion for youth sports. One of Kimmel’s daughters, Rowan, was present as a member of the lacrosse team.

What’s next: The next board meeting is on June 12.

— Rachel Curry,

For LNP | LancasterOnline