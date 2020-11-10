When: West Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: With a unanimous 5-0 vote, the board passed an ordinance restricting all trucks, except local deliveries, on Locust Lane and restricting all trucks in excess of 30 feet, except for local deliveries, on Morningside Drive.

Background: The board has discussed large trucks as safety issues on these two roads — which have some “horrendous curves” — at several previous meetings and tabled the vote during its October meeting.

Quotable: “This is necessary to regulate truck traffic on certain streets within the township for the protection and health and safety and general welfare of residents, property owners, visitors and others within the township,” Chairman Barry Hershey said while reading the ordinance.

Land donation: The board unanimously passed the authorization to donate land on Gypsy Hill Road to the state Department of Transportation. The 2.3 acres, located on the south side of Long Rifle Road and the east side of Gypsy Hill Road, will be used as a required right of way and required easement. West Lampeter bought the land several years ago and is donating it so PennDOT can widen a bridge that gets damaged every few months by traffic, Hershey said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What else happened: Supervisors unanimously approved authorizing application to the Municipal Assistance Program for the purchase of body cameras for police. Chief Brian Wiczkowski said the department is seeking grants for the cameras for 17 officers at an estimated cost of $1,100 per officer and a total cost of $18,700 for a five-year contract for cloud (internet data) storage. The resolution is for fulfilling the submission of the grant.

In addition: Wiczkowski said Friends of West Lampeter Police Department will have “Coffee with West Lampeter Police” from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Willow Street Diner. The idea is to improve communication between the public and police.

Dates set: The board approved the 2021 meeting dates and holidays and agreed to change the zoning hearing board meeting time to 6 from 7 p.m.

Mark the calendar: A recycling event will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 14, and the tree-lighting ceremony will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Both are at the township building.