When: In-person meeting of West Lampeter Township supervisors, Jan. 4.

What happened: The state Department of Environmental Protection has awarded a $600,000 watershed protection grant, called Going Greener, for a stormwater management project. There were more than 200 eligible applications received by DEP for review. West Lampeter was also awarded a $200,000 National Fish and Wildlife grant dedicated to this project for a total anticipated project cost of $900,000. The proposed floodplain restoration project is along Beaver Valley Pike on the Groff Farm property owned by Harvey and Yvonne Groff.

Why it matters: West Earl’s community development director Amand Hickman said the objectives of this project are to address water quality concerns in the Chesapeake Bay watershed by providing pollutant load reductions through about 2,250 linear feet of stream bank restoration, 4.4 acres of riparian buffer and habitat creation, and 2.2 acres of restored wetlands along the main stem of Big Spring Run and the unnamed tributary that feeds it. This project is the second phase of the Groff Restoration project.

Funeral home: The board also passed the Snyder Funeral Home preliminary plan. Project consultant John Hershey, of RGS, represented Snyder for the property at 2421 Willow Street Pike. The funeral home received township approval for curbing, an access drive and stormwater systems.

The vote: The board passed the driveway and stormwater requests 4-0 with one abstention from supervisor Randy Moyer, who works Barley Snyder law firm, which represents the funeral business. The curbs, passed 3-1 with one abstention. Supervisor Richard Breneman cast the dissenting vote because he objected to not having curbing as part of the swale design on the eastern edge of the property.

Concerns addressed: Breneman worried about cars sliding off the parking lot into the swale. Though most of the property has curbs, the funeral business requested not having curbs on one side to help with stormwater management and snow removal, as well as to keep construction costs on budget. The funeral home also identified stormwater deficiencies to be fixed prior to connection. The land in question is owned by the state Department of Transportation. The township did not agree on a contingency but stated “the issue needs to be dealt with.”

Quotable: “We all agree it is not your problem with fixing it,” board Chair Barry Hershey told the funeral home.

Background: The project started in September with a zoning map amendment for the 2-acre portion, changing its use from office technology residential to commercial highway. Snyder then received a special exception for a crematorium use in October, with a lot add-on that brings total acreage to 2.74.

Newly elected: The board elected Barry Hershey as chairman for 2021 year, a position he held in 2020; Randy Moyer, vice chairman, a post he filled in last year; and Geoffrey Beers as treasurer, a spot he also previously held.

Police donation: Police Chief Brian Wiczkowski reported the Friends of West Lampeter Police Department purchased more than $19,000 in equipment in 2020 for the police department.