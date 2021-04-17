When: West Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, in-person, April 12.

What happened: Kelly Deihm and Megan Senkowski from accounting firm Trout CPA reviewed with the audit results of last year’s township finances. Trout issued an unmodified, “clean” opinion, which is what a township wants to gain for an audit.

By the numbers: Deihm and Senkowski highlighted a few key areas of finances. Overall, the township ended the year with a net position of $19.1 million. Capital assets increased from 2019 to 2020 by about $2.3 million. This was mainly because of the Village Park project, Deihm said. Receipts of grant money more than doubled over the previous year to $451,646. The township ended 2020 with revenue of $8.04 million versus $7.87 million in 2019. Meanwhile, total expenses decreased by about $533,000. The general fund saw increases in revenue and decreases in expenditures. Overall, revenues were over budget by $149,000.

Quotable: “We did not find any material weaknesses or significant deficiencies. So that actually speaks largely to (township manager) Dee Dee (McGuire) and (financial director) Vicki (Harnish) and the rest of the office and policies and procedures in place,” Senkowski said.

Business news: The board approved sewer module resolutions for Meadia Heights Golf Club, 402 Golf Road, to install a new outdoor pool, and for Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes and Crematory to redevelop land at 2421 Willow Street Pike. Amanda Hickman, community development director, said the measure is not a new connection for either location. However, the board reviewed the additional capacity, called equivalent dwelling units, during land development for both of these projects.

Police promotion: Chief Brian Wiczkowski announced that Officer Tom Murray was promoted to the rank of sergeant. Murray has more than 25 years in law enforcement, starting in 1995 in Conestoga Township. He came to West Lampeter in 2000. Murray has attended more than 40 training courses and has field training officer certification. He also performs background checks for hiring new officers. “Two of the more important things we can do as a police department, as cops, is we hire the right person and train them correctly,” Wiczkowski said. “And it is no small coincidence that Sgt. Murray is involved in both those aspects.”