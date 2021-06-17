When: Supervisors meeting, June 14, in person.

What happened: Supervisors approved a change order to a contract with Penn Waste Management to cover increased costs during a two-month period when Lancaster’s regional disposal facility undergoes repairs, causing haulers to transport waste to alternative sites.

Background: Repair of tunnels used by commercial trash trucks at the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority on 1299 Harrisburg Pike began June 12. Penn Waste will carry refuse to the Frey Farm Landfill in Conestoga or the Waste-to-Energy Facility in Bainbridge, both an additional 20-plus miles away. The township will pay $512 a week for the duration of the LCSWMA project, which is schedule to end Aug. 16.

Quotable: “They’re adding an hour per trip with every truck,” said community development director Amanda Hickman. “So that’s what they’re factoring in: time, gas, crew.”

Body cameras: Chief Brian Wiczkowski reported the police received body cameras. Training will be July 6 and officers will begin using them the following week. He explained the cameras automatically activate when an officer turns on police lights, and when an officer draws a fire arm or taser. When a weapon is drawn, all on-scene officers’ cameras activate. They also can be turned on manually. Supervisors were informed last month that Friends of the Force paid for the cameras for the department’s 17 officers at a cost of $24,450.

Related: Two new police cars will be black with silver lettering and bring the fleet to 10 vehicles.

Other items: Residents can attend a comprehensive plan open house workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. June 21 in the township building to discuss the future environment of the community.