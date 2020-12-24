When: In-person West Lampeter Township supervisors meeting at township office, Dec. 14.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved the 2021 budget with no tax increase.

Details: The real estate tax rate in the $6.8 million general fund budget is 1.15 mills, the same as in 2020. The average assessed value for a single-family home in the township $238,000. At a millage rate of 1.15, this equates to $273.70 in yearly taxes.

Quotable: “As you know this covers all administration, roads, police, etc.,” Township Manager Dee Dee McGuire wrote in an email. “This board has always handled the budget in a fiscally conservative manner, and we pride ourselves on the quality services that we provide to our residents.”

Breaking it down: The local services tax remains at $52 per employee within the township and the annual refuse/recycling fee remains at $227 per unit. There is one capital expense budgeted for administration and finance and that is for new audio/visual equipment in the large meeting room. Cost is $16,475. The administration department portion of the general fund budget will be lower in 2021, primarily due to there being 27 pay periods in 2020, rather than the 26 pay periods in 2021.

Police: A new five-year labor contract was signed by the police department and will become effective in 2021. The police department budget for 2021 is nearly even with 2020 expenditures because of 27 pay periods in 2020. Police capital expenses for 2021 are two new vehicles and a computer server that total $105,600.

Land plan: The board approved the preliminary development plan for Meadia Heights Golf Club, 402 Golf Road, to install a new outdoor pool. Keith Good, of CGA Architects, of Leola, presented the plan, which is set for construction in the lower, overflow parking lot. The pool, pool house and adjacent bar will be for Meadia Heights members only to help drive membership.

YMCA agreement: The board approved three lease changes to its agreement with the Lancaster YMCA.

Background: The YMCA in Lampeter is a branch of the Lancaster YMCA, which is planning to merge with the York YMCA. If that merger is approved, the township’s lease agreement would then be with York. The YMCA owns the building, but the township owns the land and leases it to the Y.

Changes: The changes to the agreement include allowing the Lancaster YMCA to assign its rights to the York YMCA; locking in the rental price for the Y in Lampeter at $1,500 for the next five years (with stipulations on price increases in subsequent years); and adding about eight years to the existing lease to make it consistent with the YMCA’s proposed length for refinancing. After the five years, the rental prices are as follows: $1,750 for years 6-10; $2,050 for years 11-14; $2,400 for years 15-19; $2,800 for years 20-24 and $3,250 for year 25.

Right of way: The board authorized the acquisition of right-of-way at Gypsy Hill and Long Rifle roads intersection for improvements.