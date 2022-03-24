When: West Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, March 14.

What happened: Township supervisors approved pursuing a grant for local share assessments, or money from state gaming revenue, for $750,000 to improve Willow Street Park at 9 Main St. Still in design, park improvements could include pickleball courts.

Background: At a recent Parks and Recreation Board meeting, about 10 people, “more people probably than ever,” presented a petition with 300 signatures requesting pickleball courts in the township, Township Manager DeeDee McGuire reported. She said outside courts are only available at Buchmiller Park and at the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA where lines have been painted on the hockey rink. McGuire has requested designers try to add pickleball courts at Willow Street Park where they hope to also improve the playground and basketball court.

King property public hearing: The bulk of the meeting included two public hearings. Stevie and Susie King, of 879 Eshelman Mill Road, petitioned for inclusion of their 53.65-acre property in the township agricultural security area. The Kings weren’t present, and no one from the public commented. Supervisors approved, but they excluded a portion at the intersection of Gypsy Hill and Eshelman Mill roads with a 25-foot right-of-way set aside for potential future use.

Parkside public hearing: Supervisors approved placing two flag lots on the 20.8 acres that will be Parkside, a development of 66 single-family homes at 1718 Lampeter Road and 820-830 Village Road. They also approved construction of more than 20 dwelling units in the area zoned “residential village.” Resident Dean Frey commented that traffic accidents are already common on Lampeter Road at the proposed entrance, across the street from his home. Frey’s remarks echoed those made early in the meeting by two citizens regarding speeding vehicles on Village Road and on Willow Street Pike.

Trick-or-treat: Supervisors passed a resolution, 3-2, to approve the Lancaster Intermunicipal Committee’s recommendation to designate Oct. 31 as trick-or-treat night, from 6 to 8 p.m., rain or shine. Barry Hershey, Randy Moyer and Randy Andrews voted for; Geoffrey Beers and Richard Breneman voted against.

Police officer promotions: Family members, township staff and visitors applauded recent promotions for Steven Heinly to detective sergeant and Shawn Powell to sergeant.