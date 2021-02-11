When: West Lampeter supervisors meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: The board passed a unanimous resolution to waive the amusement/mechanical device tax for a three-year period until at least the end of 2023. The board agreed to refund $1,950 to four businesses that already paid.

Background: This tax has been on the books for many years on amusement devices common in convenience stores. The most the township has ever collected is slightly less than $7,000, Township Manager Dee Dee McGuire said. The township has three or four employees that must track and inspect these machines and implement the tax annually. Kmart, which is going out of business, is one of six entities impacted by the tax. Township staff recently discovered the township code is inconsistent with the fee schedule used over the last few years.

Quotable: “It has become quite problematic to not only gather the information but also implement the tax,” McGuire said. “It’s becoming burdensome for very little money.”

Residential development: Officials approved a request for sewer capacity for the 146-unit Parkside development by Metzler Home Builders Inc. The proposal calls for apartments, townhouses and duplexes to be built on 20 acres south of Village Road and west of Lampeter Road, directly behind the township building. Metzler plans to connect to the existing main with extensions to service the proposed dwellings. This is the first step for the project to move forward, said Amanda Hickman, the township’s community development director.

Fire truck: Supervisors agreed to give the Willow Street Fire Company $40,000 toward a $285,000 utility-type fire vehicle. The funds will come out of the township’s fire equipment reserve capital account.

Police officer honored: Sgt. Matthew Neidinger of West Lampeter Township Police Department was awarded the VFW’s John Radko Award for his outstanding service.