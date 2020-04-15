When: West Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, April 13.

What happened: Megan Senkowski, of the accounting firm Trout Ebersole & Groff, remotely presented the township’s 2019 annual audit results. Senkowski said financial records were clean, with no false statements, confirming integrity in its financial reporting.

Financial position: Senkowski said the township is in a strong financial position, noting the township is very well budgeted, well staffed for future projects, and pointed out the township has secured a good amount of grant money for its larger projects.

Meeting adjustments: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually through video livestream. Supervisors Randy Moyer and Robert Patterson attended via phone call, while the other supervisors were present. Other township staff were present to present their reports, but most other individuals with items on the agenda attended electronically.

Billing relief: The board agreed to extend residents’ spring trash and recycling bill payments to June 30 without penalty until July 1. In addition, by request of the Lancaster County treasurer, the board agreed to extend the time period in which real estate taxes can be paid without penalty to a date deemed appropriate by the county before the end of the year.