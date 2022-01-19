When: West Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Supervisors agreed to forego a $1.2 million grant from the Lancaster County Planning Department meant to improve four blocks of Willow Street Pike unless it’s possible to modify the agreement for sidewalk improvement.

Background: County planners contacted the township to suggest it cancel the Willow Street Traditional Village project since no progress has been made since the grant was awarded. The concept is more than a decade old, according to documents provided by Township Manager DeeDee McGuire. She said the project faced obstacles over the years that have prevented progress. Funding from the federal program called Smart Growth Transportation was available in 2016. If the grant is returned, the county will reallocate funds during the next application cycle. Returning the funds won’t affect the township’s eligibility for another grant.

Discussion: Supervisor Barry Hershey cited the need for sidewalks all along Willow Street Pike, not just four blocks. “Getting the sidewalks done is a huge jump in beautification,” Hershey said. Community Development Director Amanda Hickman will continue to look for opportunities for sidewalk improvement along Willow Street Pike. She also will inquire as to whether the grant agreement can be modified to address sidewalks.

Floodplain project: Supervisors took no action on awarding contracts to complete the Groff Farm floodplain restoration. Nine bids were received. ELA Group engineer Chuck Haley recommended low bidder Flyway Excavators at $558,800. Supervisor Richard Brenneman noted the potential additional cost of rock excavation, $200 per cubic yard, could raise the total cost above the next highest bidder, KBS Earthworks, which bid $572,544 and $102 per cubic yard for rock excavation. The board agreed to communicate via email to share more information. McGuire said after the meeting the project will be awarded at the Feb. 14 supervisors meeting.

School district: Supervisors approved the preliminary land development plan for the Lampeter-Strasburg Early Childhood Center as presented by Scott McMackin of Cowan Associates.

Reorganization: The board retained Hershey as chair, Randy Moyer as vice chair and Geoff Beers as secretary-treasurer.

In memoriam: The board observed a moment of silence to remember two township employees who recently died: Bob Herman, a Willow Street Fire Company volunteer, and Tom Ream, a Lampeter Fire Company volunteer and public works employee for over 30 years.